PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people are planning parties and celebrations for the Super Bowl this Sunday. But one Lackawanna County resident has his tickets ready to see the big game in person for the 26th time.

The sport of football means much more to Larry Spegar than most. Growing up in Jessup and graduating from Valley View the stomping grounds of its football stadium are near and dear to his heart.

“As a young boy, we all love football. I grew up with two older brothers and a neighborhood full of football players,” said Spegar.

But Spegar won’t be walking through this stadium come Sunday the love of the game is bringing him to State Farm Stadium for the game Super Bowl LVII. This will be his 26th year in a row attending the Super Bowl dating back to 1998 watching the Denver Broncos play the Greenbay Packers.

“So I went out to San Diego and it was the beginning of what is now an annual trip to the Super Bowl,” explained Spegar.

Decades of memories hard to nail down his favorite but some stick out more than others.

Always taking home tokens of memorabilia like his favorite jerseys showcasing the team and the Super Bowl number. Although Spegar is a neutral fan who just loves the sport Eyewitness News asked him which team he’ll be cheering on this weekend.

“Tom Brady’s first Super Bowl. He was a two-touchdown underdog to the Rams. No one believed the Patriots could pull it off. I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if the Patriots did pull it off?’” reminisced Spegar.

As the excitement grows more each day preparing for the trip Spegar says he urges everyone to try and take part in the big game.

“When you get together with your family and friends for the holidays, Super Bowl Sunday is a holiday,” said Spegar.