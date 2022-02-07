Here’s how NFL players practice those amazing catches

JUGS Field General has been in use since the early 1980s

LOS ANGELES (KOIN) — In the NFL, every player needs to be ready to catch a ball that comes their way, regardless if they’re on offense, defense or special teams.

As the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams get ready for play for the championship, both teams are using the same weapon to help players get ready to make a play on the ball.

The JUGS Field General has been a fixture on NFL practice fields since the early 1980s.

“Our football machines have been used for decades by all the NFL teams,” said JR Reichenbach of JUGS Sports. “You can simulate any velocity with this machine that is humanly possible,” including those of starting quarterbacks Matt Stafford of the Rams and Joe Burrow of the Bengals.

The machine gets skill players all the reps they need while saving a franchise’s most important arm.

“This can throw over 600 balls in an hour and you would never ask, especially an NFL quarterback, to do that,” Reichenbach said.

The machine helps players practice one-handed and back shoulder catches with practice throws over and over again, he said.

“So once they get into the game they’ve already ran this play, they’ve already seen it, they’ve already done it, they’ve already made that play,” he said. “So it becomes a little bit easier under the spotlight of the Super Bowl.”

It’s also one of the best ways for punt returners to get practice, too.

Reporter’s note: I couldn’t catch the speed of either a Burrow or Stafford throw. But when the machine was set to an injured Drew Brees speed, I got it.