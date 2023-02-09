HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that he made friendly bets with Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Like millions of Pennsylvanians, Lori and I are excited to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles and watch them bring the Lombardi Trophy back to the Commonwealth,” said Governor Shapiro. “Pennsylvania is home to the greatest small businesses in the country – and while I love to share the best Pennsylvania has to offer with my friends in other states, the Eagles have been so good this season that I’m willing to double down on a win this week. Go Birds!”

Before the game, Gov. Parson and Gov. Shapiro will exchange Eagles and Chiefs flags. The governor of the losing team will have to hang the flag of the winning team in their office.

Gov. Shapiro has bet an assortment of food from Pennsylvania small businesses as part of the wager with Gov. Kelly. The following foods will be sent to Gov. Kelly if the Chiefs win:

Soft pretzels from Philly Style Hand Twisted Soft Pretzel Bakery in Levittown, Bucks County

Cheesesteaks from Tony Luke’s in Philadelphia

Eagles Mini Donuts from Collegeville Italian Bakery in Montgomery County

If the Eagles win, Gov. Kelly will send Gov. Shapiro the following:

Creekstone Farms Black Angus Beef

Chocolate-covered sunflower seeds

Gov. Shapiro and First Lady Lori Shapiro will be attending the Super Bowl LVII in Arizona and will be rooting for the Eagles. Gov. Shapiro plans to meet with Gov. Parson and Gov. Kelly in Arizona ahead of the game to “talk trash and ensure both Governors are ready to fulfill their end of the bet,” according to a press release from the Governor’s Office of Communications.