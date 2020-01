George Toma has never missed a Super Bowl. Ever since the first one in 1967, he has served as a groundskeeper for the big game, often in charge of the grounds.

For Super Bowl LIV, the Edwardsville native isn’t in charge, but the soon-to-be 91-year-old is going strong as Sunday approaches. And he has a special connection to the Chiefs and the city of Kansas City. Our team in Miami caught up with Toma this week to get his thoughts on working yet another Super Bowl.