EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after exploiting two different 15-year-old girls between 2014 and 2016.

According to a press release from United States Attorney John Gurganus, Robert Alexander Kusma, 36 of Scranton, was sentenced to 156 months in prison, followed by a 10-year term of supervised release.