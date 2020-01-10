Chiefs pass rush could be pivotal vs Texans in playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs quietly have been among the best in the NFL at rushing the passer, particularly late in the season. That could prove pivotal in the divisional round of the playoffs when they host Houston on Sunday.

The Texans allowed seven sacks and 12 quarterback hits to the Buffalo Bills in their comeback win in last weekend’s wild-card round.

And the Chiefs defense is far healthier and probably more talented than the bunch that failed to take down Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in a Week 6 loss at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Texans and Chiefs battle Sunday at 3:05 pm ET.