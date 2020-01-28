Barry Sanders on career without Super Bowl, Mahomes ‘lighting the league up’

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. — When Barry Sanders breaks down football, people listen.

Sanders is, by the estimation of many football historians, among the greatest to play the game.

The All-100 NFL inductee and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back joined Big Game Bound on Tuesday to discuss the championship void on his resume, the birth of an NFL superstar, and what his stats would look like in today’s National Football League.

Sanders sat in awe of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but said he’s leaning toward picking the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

On the subject of achieving mythic status among playmakers but never winning a Super Bowl, Sanders admitted that as a young player, he thought he’d appear in multiple championship games.

With Tuesday’s episode focusing on playmakers, Sanders acknowledged the greatness of Mahomes, who the former Detroit Lion said is “lighting the league up.”

Sanders, who has highlight reels that continue to rack up millions of views on YouTube, also laughed at how his stats might have looked if he could’ve run the football behind today’s San Francisco 49ers offensive line.

Lastly, don’t miss this moment where Big Game Bound co-host Jarrett Payton thanked Sanders for always being there for him, especially after the passing of his father, NFL legend Walter Payton.

POWERFUL: @paytonsun thanks Barry Sanders for being there for him — especially after the loss of his father. #BigGameBound pic.twitter.com/jBNOYQBV1d — BigGameBound (@biggamebound) January 28, 2020

Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1pm eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.