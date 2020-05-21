Swoyersville Legend, Charles “Chuck” Sieminski, Died, Sunday, at 80

Photo courtesy: Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. – Charles “Chuck” Sieminski passed away this past Sunday, May 16, at 80-years old. Sieminski graduated from Swoyersville High School, and then played football and earned his Bachelors of Science from Penn State University.

Sieminski played seven seasons in the National Football League from 1963-69, playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, and Detroit Lions. A member of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, Sieminski went on to teach for 43 years in public K-12 in the Greater Nanticoke Area and Hazleton Area School Districts, where he also coached high school football and officiated for the PIAA.

Sieminski also served 14 years as an elected official of the Crestwood School District.