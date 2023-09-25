SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Susquehanna River Hawk football team is off to a 4-0 start in the 2023 season. They’re coming off a 26-18 victory over Western New England University this past weekend. Marist transfer and redshirt freshman Josh Ehrlich is off to a strong start on the year, already having thrown for 650 yards and five touchdowns, along with rushing for 374 yards and one touchdown. Susquehanna will host Catholic University in week five. Kickoff scheduled for 1:00 pm from Amos Alonzo Stagg Field at Doug Arthur Stadium.