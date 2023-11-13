Susquehanna University Football and East Stroudsburg University Football have been selected for the NCAA Playoffs, in their respective divisions. For the River Hawks, this is the second consecutive season they have reached the Division Three NCAA Playoffs, losing to Utica University in the first-round last year. Susquehanna went 10-0, averaging 41.2 PPG. East Stroudsburg is back in the Division Two NCAA Playoffs for the first time since 2009, after a 9-2 regular season, its best record since 2008.