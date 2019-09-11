Southern Columbia’s Gaige Garcia Runs Past State Touchdown Record

CATAWISSA, Pa. – Southern Columbia running back, Gaige Garcia, broke Pennsylvania’s career touchdown record, Friday, in a win over Selingrove Area High School. Garcia rushed for his 129th and 130th career scores, surpassing Dominick Bragalone’s record of 129 touchdowns, set in 2014.

“I figured it going into the game that I was going to break the record, so i was pretty optimistic, and once I got the record, it was just all glory from there,” said Garcia.

Tigers’ Head coach, Jim Roth, was impressed with how Garcia has been able to break the record.

“The team has had a lot of success over the three years, so, a lot of these games, he’s on the sideline in the second half,” said Roth.

“And yet, with that limited amount of playing time, he was still able to accumulate those kinds of numbers, which is just remarkable,” added Roth.

Southern Columbia looks to remain perfect on Friday against local rival, Shamokin.