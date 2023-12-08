MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Southern Columbia won their seventh straight AA State Championship Friday afternoon.

Southern Columbia beat Westinghouse at Cumberland Valley High School Football Field and won the game by one point with a final score of 21-20.

Carter Madden scored a touchdown with 42 seconds remaining in the game, giving the Tigers the lead. Louden Murphy scored the team’s first touchdown with an 83-yard run for the Tigers.

Later on in the first quarter, Isaac Carter picked off Westinghouse Quarterback Khalil Green and ran it back 68 yards to the endzone for another touchdown.

That touchdown put Southern Columbia up 14-0. Westinghouse scored 20 points, before the game-winning touchdown made by Madden.

This is Southern Columbia’s 14th state championship in the school’s history.

