Southern Columbia Football scored 35+ points for the first time in a month in its 39-7 win over Dunmore Friday night. All three running backs: Garrett Garcia, Louden Murphy and Carter Madden found the endzone, placing Southern in the state championship for a ninth consecutive year. They get a rematch in the title game against Westinghouse, who they beat 37-22 in 2022.
Southern Columbia Uses 26 First Quarter Points to Beat Dunmore; Advance to 9th Straight State Championship
by: Nick Zelaya
Posted:
Updated:
