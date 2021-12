SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local grocery store chain and Lackawanna County have teamed up to motivate residents to get vaccinated.

Gerrity is holding three COVID-19 vaccine clinics over the next two weeks. With the help of Lackawanna County, Gerrity's Supermarket is offering $50 Gerrity’s gift cards to anyone 18 or older who receives their first dose at one of the clinics.