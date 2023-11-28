Southern Columbia is back in the 2A state semifinals, again, after a 18-8 win over Bald Eagle Area on Friday night. The Tigers will face Dunmore in the semifinals this week, in a rematch of the 2017 2A semifinals, the first year of this six-year championship run. Nick Zelaya will be live at Harman-Geist Memorial Field at Hazleton High School before the game’s kick off at 7:00pm.
Southern Columbia “Not Phased” by Pressure of Winning 7th Straight State Title
by: Nick Zelaya
