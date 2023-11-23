A big test for Southern Columbia tomorrow night when they take on Bald Eagle Area, another 12-1 team out of District VI. Southern Columbia has won six consecutive state titles and begins its quest for a seventh against one of the best quarterbacks in all of Pennsylvania, Carson Nagle. The Tigers are giving up just 6.6 PPG over its last five games.
Southern Columbia Football’s Challenge Friday Night Against Bald Eagle Area
by: Nick Zelaya
