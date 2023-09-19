#1 Southern Columbia is coming off a 69-13 victory against Lewisburg this past Friday, and now faces its second top ten matchup of the year against #6 Danville. The Ironmen beat the Tigers 49-14 in week 5 of last season. Senior linebacker Colden Bloom has 13 tackles and .5 sacks through four games in 2023. This is our game of the night, and we will have both pregame and postgame coverage from Southern Columbia on Friday.