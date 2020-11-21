Southern Columbia Advances to State Championship in Record-Setting Win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores as No. 7 Cincinnati defeated Central Florida 36-33 Saturday to head into the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings unbeaten.

The Bearcats (8-0, 6-0 American) fell behind 14-3 in the first quarter against their toughest opponent yet, but grabbed the lead by halftime.