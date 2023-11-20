For the first time since 2014, the South Williamsport Mountaineers are the District IV Class A champions, defeating Muncy on Friday night. South Williamsport entered the district tournament as the three seed, but defeated #2 Canton in the semifinals, before taking down the Indians. Three players rushed for over 100 yards, including Ryan Casella (165 yards, 3 TD), Kaiser Kistner (134 yards, 2 TD), and Landyn Gephart (103 yards). The Mountaineers face Cambria Heights in the Class A quarterfinals on Saturday, at 7:00 pm.