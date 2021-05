ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person has died after what the Lackawanna County Coroner is calling an "incident" at the Pennsylvania Game Commission shooting range in Archbald Saturday.

According to the coroner, 61-year-old Robert Hamm of Berwick died in surgery Saturday afternoon after a handgun exploded when it was fired by someone in close proximity to Hamm.