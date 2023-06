SUNBERRY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, Shikellamy senior bowler Emma Fetterman won the U.S High School Bowling National Champion in Ohio. Fetterman won the title with a score of 257. Fetterman will be extending her career to college where she will bowl at Tulane University.

The Shikellamy bowling team also went to Nationals finishing runner-up, their best finish in school history. 28/22 Sports Brett Alper caught up with Fetterman and the team after they returned back to PA.