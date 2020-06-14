Coronavirus

SENIOR SHOUT-OUT: Nathan Grimes, Shamokin Area

COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Senior, Nathan Grimes, did it all during his time at Shamokin Area High School. Grimes competed for the football and track & field teams for the Indians. He was also cast as the lead in the school’s play four years in a row.

Aside from all that, Grimes was class president, president of the National Honor Society, and was involved with several clubs, including the A/V Club, and Chemistry Club.

Nathan will attend Penn State Main Campus, where he’ll major in biomedical engineering on a pre-med track, and look to get involved in club sports.

