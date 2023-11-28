The #5 Scranton Lady Royals cruised to another victory last night over Stevens, 89-54, led by Meghan Lamanna and Kaci Kranson who combined for 38 points. They’re in action tomorrow hosting undefeated Wilkes. The King’s Men’s team played a nailbiter with Centenary for a full 40 minutes, but pulled out a 85-78 win. Four players scored in double figures, led by Carmine Castiello who had 23 points, shooting 5-9 from 3PT.