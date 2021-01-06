Scranton Prep grad, Leo O’Boyle, shines for Lafayette men’s basketball team

EASTON, Pa. – Scranton Prep grad, Leo O’Boyle, is playing a major role for Coach Fran O’Hanlon and the Lafayette Leopards men’s basketball team this season.

O’Boyle, a sophomore forward, scored fourteen points in Lafayette’s first win of the season vs. Lehigh on Sunday.

Last season, O’Boyle was named to the Patriot League All-Rookie Team, averaging 9.7 points per contest. Prior to his time at Lafayette, O’Boyle helped lead the Scranton Prep Cavaliers to three District II Class “AAAA” championships.

“He’s an excellent player. He really shoots the ball well, he was on the all-rookie team last year, somebody that we really need… He puts a lot of pressure on the defense, he plays hard, and he’s only a sophomore, I think his best days are gonna continue to be in front of him,” said O’Hanlon.

Lafayette heads to Union County, Saturday, where they’ll take on the Bucknell men’s basketball team, before both teams head to Easton, Sunday, to complete this weekend’s Patriot League doubleheader.