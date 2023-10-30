Scranton Prep Girls Tennis won its first ever 2A state championship on Saturday, defeating District 1 champion Lower Moreland, 3-1, in the final. This is the first girls sport at Scranton Prep to win a state title. The Classics finish 21-1 in Kendra Croker’s first season as head coach. Alyssa Wigley and Lily Lengyel aren’t done competing at the state level. The top two singles players are the District 2 Class 2A champions in doubles. They open the PIAA tournament on Friday against Ella Knox and Baileigh Stetter of Delone Catholic, the second-place team from District 3.
