Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
26°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
I-Team
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Tracking A Killer: Harold Haulman III
Crime & Court
‘Liquid Gold’: Cooking Oil Thefts in Northeastern and Central PA
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Eyewitness To History
BestReviews
Newsmakers
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Black History Month
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
4th arrest made in killing of 'Lizard Lick Towing' star's son
Video
1 killed, 13 injured in hookah lounge shooting
Priest in Schuylkill County, nephew in Ukraine ask for nationwide prayer
Video
Man suspected of stealing over $1M of COVID tests
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
School Weather Visits
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Severe Weather Handbook
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
Winter Olympics
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
Inside NY Baseball
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
South Williamsport, Southern Columbia win District IV girls’ semifinal matchups
Video
Scranton Prep, Dunmore to meet in District II Class “AAAA” girls’ championship
Video
Lexi Schechterly becomes first female District II wrestling champ
Video
Waymart’s Mike Minor to defend Paralympic gold medal in Beijing
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
Magician Matt Ceklosky on PA live! 2.25.2022
Video
Top Stories
31 Days of Women in Power Campaign Preview on PA live! 2.25.2022
Video
Top Stories
Honoring Black History Preview on PA live! 2.25.2022
Video
SAIC on PA live! 2.25.2022
Video
Hospice of the Sacred Heart on PA live! 2.25.2022
Video
Geisinger on PA live! 2.25.2022
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Hunger Action Month
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
My Favorite Book
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Behind The Badge
Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Medical Minute
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Vaccinate NEPA
Healthy Heart
Veterans Voices Expo and Job Fair
AARP Fraud Watch
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Scranton Prep, Dunmore to meet in District II Class “AAAA” girls’ championship
Sports
Posted:
Feb 26, 2022 / 06:36 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 26, 2022 / 06:36 PM EST
Dunmore 69, Nanticoke 9
Scranton Prep 44, Lake-Lehman 28
NBA Stats
NBA Stats
Trending Stories
Scranton woman arrested after police find $367,400 worth of drugs
Video
How does the Russia-Ukraine conflict affect Pennsylvania?
Video
Missing Pottsville woman found dead, police say
Video
Man convicted of strangling infant found dead
Bloomsburg woman sentenced for fraud of $300,000 in COVID relief funds