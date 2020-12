The Penn State Lady Lions had just longer than three seconds to pull off the game-winning play.

Penn State beat Rhode Island 70-69 on a buzzer-beating layup by sophomore guard McKenna Marisa. With 3.6 seconds left, Penn State inbounded the ball to Johnasia Cash. Cash was double teamed in the post. She lost the ball just as Marisa swooped in under the hoop to lay in the winning shot as time expired.