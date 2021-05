MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local leaders worry they’re heading for a property tax crisis if they don't get better funding from the state for local school districts.

And Wednesday night, another township joined the growing list of municipalities in Carbon County demanding more money. Mahoning Township is the eighth municipality in Carbon County to pass this resolution, essentially telling state officials they just can’t keep raising taxes on their residents to fund the schools.