Saying goodbye to another group of Penn State wrestling seniors

Penn State wrestling has six seniors currently listed on its roster.

The Nittany Lions will say goodbye to the next group of seniors Sunday at 2 p.m. in a senior day dual against American.

National champion Anthony Cassar and grad-transfer Kyle Conel both saw their seasons end early because of injuries. Shakur Rasheed is a sixth-year senior after receiving a medical redshirt from the NCAA.

Both Cassar and Rasheed walked with last year’s seniors and it is unclear if they will be honored Sunday before the dual.

You can not forget about the dynamic duo of Vincenzo Joseph and Mark Hall.

Both are three-time NCAA finalists and both will wrestle their final matches at Rec Hall Sunday.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear from Joseph and Hall on some of their favorite memories at Penn State.