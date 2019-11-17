Saturday High School Football Recap

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for 489 yards and five touchdowns as No. 1 LSU built a big lead and held off Mississippi 58-37 on Saturday.

Coming off an emotional 46-41 home win at Alabama last week, the Tigers (10-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) scored on four of their first five possessions jump out to a 28-0 lead over the Rebels (4-7, 2-5).