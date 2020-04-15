Live Now
Safety Lamont Wade could be the next leader of the defense

by: Peter Terpstra

With the departure of John Reid and Garrett Taylor, the Penn State secondary is starting to hear new voices take over team meetings.

According to assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach Terry Smith, Lamont Wade has set himself aside as one of the leaders of the defense.

Do not be surprised if Wade ends up taking over as one of the teams captains.

Wade started at safety in the secondary last season and finished No. 4 on the team in tackles with 67. He also had two sacks and three forced fumbles in 2019.

