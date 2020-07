Two Big Ten schools have now quarantined their football teams in two days.

Rutgers announced it will isolate its full football team after six new COVID-19 positives this week.

According to an announcement from the school’s athletic department, the school had four positive cases until testing this week.

Statement from Rutgers: football program pauses all in-person activities due to positive Covid tests. @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/eUl2gXI0Zh — Robin Deehan (@RobinDeehan) July 25, 2020

Rutgers joins Michigan State who put its football team in quarantine Friday after two staff members and a player had tested positive for the coronavirus.