Scranton led by 17 points at halftime, but Riverside climbed all the way back to send the game into overtime, later beating the Knights and improving to 4-0 on the season.
Riverside Storms Back in Second Half; Takes Down Scranton 67-63
by: Nick Zelaya
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>