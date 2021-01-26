Riverside girls’ basketball uses experience to win ballgames

TAYLOR, Pa. – The Riverside girls’ basketball team is still undefeated, and leaning heavily on senior, Kayla Rose and Junior, Kylie Lavelle early on in the season.

Rose and Lavelle are committed to play basketball at Dickinson and Drexel, respectively.

But, those aren’t the only players contributing to the Lady Vikings’ success.

“We’re excited because we’re getting contributions from a lot of different people, pretty much everyone that we put in the game. They’ve bought into their role, they’re consistent and we’re going out and making a lot of plays, and I think that’s been our secret so far,” said Head Coach, Jack Mekilo.