Report: Saquon Barkley considered spending spring embedded with PSU coaches

According to a report by the New York Post, former Penn State star running back Saquon Barkley considered spending the spring working alongside the Nittany Lion coaching staff.

Coach James Franklin reportedly told the Post the following:

“Saquon reached out to me and his plan was to come and spend spring ball with us as a coach,” Penn State coach James Franklin told The Post. “He wanted to sit in all of the coaches meetings to see how we came up with the game plan, how we watch film and all the things we discuss.

According to the report, Barkley wanted to improve his game by watching how the Penn State coaches develop game plans, run practice and teach the players.

Barkley will have a new head coach this season in Joe Judge. He will also have a new offensive coordinator in former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and a new running backs coach in Burton Burns.

The Giants are not short on Penn State connections either. Former Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer recently took the same position coaching job with the Giants. The team also just drafted Penn State linebacker Cam Brown.