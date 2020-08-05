Report: Penn State star linebacker Micah Parsons to opt out of 2020 season

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Football players are choosing to leave college behind because of coronavirus concerns.

Linebacker Micah Parsons might be Penn State’s highest-touted player. According to a report by Yahoo Sports, Parsons will not play college football in 2020 and instead declare for the 2021 NFL draft.

Parsons landed on plenty of preseason watch lists and is a returning All-American. He led Penn State in tackles the last two seasons. Now, he will leave Penn State behind amid the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

The Harrisburg-native could be a high draft pick even without playing another snap of college football.

Parsons is not the only Big Ten standout to make this decision. Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman announced his decision to sit out the 2020 season Tuesday as well.