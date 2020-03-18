Report: Collegiate winter athletes to not receive additional year of eligibility

Coronavirus Response

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – It sounds like we have seen the last of Mike Watkins and Lamar Stevens in a Penn State uniform, Mark Hall and Vincenzo Joseph in a Penn State singlet, and Liam Folkes in a Penn State hockey uniform.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the NCAA is unlikely to grant an additional year of eligibility to senior athletes participating in winter sports. This, of course, in reaction to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Rothstein also reported that an additional year of eligibility for athletes in spring sports is still in the works.

