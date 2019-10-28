Red Sox introduce Chaim Bloom as new baseball boss

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2017, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays executive Chaim Bloom speaks during a news conference in St. Petersburg, Fla. A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the Boston Red Sox have hired former Tampa Bay Rays executive Bloom as chief baseball officer. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Friday because Major League Baseball doesn’t like teams to make announcements during the World Series. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

BOSTON (AP) — New Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom says he wants to make the team a sustainable winner.

That’s been the problem for the team’s last three leaders.

The Red Sox introduced Bloom as the head of their baseball operations department on Monday. He replaces Dave Dombrowski, who was let go less than a year after the team he built won the World Series. Before Dombrowski, Theo Epstein and Ben Cherington also won World Series titles and still fell out of favor.

The hiring was first reported Friday, but the announcement came Monday, an off-day during the World Series. Bloom’s first move was to promote Brian O’Halloran to general manager.

Bloom is a 36-year-old Yale graduate who worked 15 years in the Rays organization, starting as an intern and spending the last three as a senior vice president of baseball operations.

