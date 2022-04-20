CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit his second grand slam of the season, connecting during a nine-run second inning as the Cleveland Guardians roughed up Dallas Keuchel and routed the sloppy Chicago White Sox 11-1 Wednesday in a doubleheader opener.

Cleveland won at home for the first time with its new name. The Guardians had lost their first three at Progressive Field this season.

The Guardians got eight straight hits off Keuchel (1-1), who allowed a career-high 10 runs and 10 hits before the former Cy Young Award winner was pulled with no outs in the second.

Chicago didn’t help its left-hander too much, either, making four errors in the first two innings — three by All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson — that contributed to a pair of unearned runs.

Ramírez, who signed a seven-year, $141 million contract last week, leads the majors with 19 RBIs. His slam was Cleveland’s third in 10 games to start the season.

Former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber (1-0) won for the first time since June 8, 2021, allowing one run and four hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out seven without issuing a walk.

Josh Naylor and Oscar Mercado had two hits apiece and Myles Straw scored three runs for the Guardians. Second baseman Gabriel Arias made his major league debut, scoring and driving in a run.

Games between the White Sox and Cleveland on Monday and Tuesday were postponed by rain and cold, prompting a traditional doubleheader to be added to the schedule.

QUICK TRIP

White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito, on the 10-day injured list with an abdominal strain, rejoined the team in Cleveland after pitching a simulated game Tuesday in Glendale, Arizona. Giolito, who tossed four scoreless innings and struck out six before being hurt April 8 at Detroit, said he expects to be activated and start Sunday at Minnesota.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Eloy Jiménez (left ankle soreness) was held out of the lineup after working out before the game, but was available to pinch-hit. Jiménez has played with the injury since fouling a pitch off his ankle on April 13 against Seattle.

Guardians: 1B Owen Miller, RHP Cal Quantrill and RHP Anthony Castro were placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Miller leads the majors with a .500 batting average and a 1.509 OPS. Quantrill was scheduled to make his next start Friday.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Jimmy Lambert (0-1, 6.00 ERA) faces Guardians RHP Triston McKenzie (0-1, 2.57 ERA) in the nightcap.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports