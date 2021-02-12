RailRiders, Yankees agree to 10-year deal

(EYEWITNESS SPORTS) – The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have signed Major League Baseball’s Professional Development License, part of MLB’s sweeping changes of the minor leagues.

The deal will keep the RailRiders as the Yankees’ Triple-A Affiliate through the year 2030.

As for this season, schedules are supposed to be announced next week. PNC Field could be used as an alternate training site for the Yankees if the season doesn’t start on time.

This year’s RailRiders schedule will include six-game series to reduce travel and cut expenses.

RailRiders’ President, John Adams, spoke to Eyewitness Sports about the deal.

“The Yankees are the preeminent organization in baseball. This is the Yankees’ AAA team. It’s the best opportunity in Minor League Baseball and we have it here in Scranton. So, it’s really exciting to have that comfort that it’s not going anywhere for 10 years. Everything we’re being told right now is prepare for a season on April 6. So, we anticipate a schedule next week. We anticipate that schedule having us start on April 6, and that’s what we’re planning for. The pandemic is in control. So, if they decide to go to a taxi squad on site for a month, until there’s more vaccinations and such out there, we’ll be ready,” said Adams.