RailRiders welcoming back season ticket membership holders in May

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders begin their season May 4 on the road and their home opener at PNC Field on May 11.
The Minor League Baseball team will welcome back full, half and partial season ticket membership holders, but single game tickets are not available at this time.
Due to CDC and state guidelines, they will operate under reduced capacity at PNC Field. They will play 60 games at home this season.
Click here to request information on a season ticket membership.
