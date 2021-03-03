Railriders’ President, John Adams, reacts to delayed Triple-A season

MOOSIC, Pa. – Major League Baseball has announced the delay of the Triple-A baseball season by at least one month.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders will now open the season on the road at Syracuse on May 4, with the home opener set for one week later on May 11 vs. Lehigh Valley.

“Just be patient, just a little bit longer. I think the extra month will give us an opportunity to hopefully get even more capacity at the ballpark and more fans in to be able to see the home-opener. It’s just another month, and it’ll be much nicer weather. I think the one thing I can say is I feel a lot more confident that we’ll be playing baseball with fans this year than what felt around this time last year,” said Adams.