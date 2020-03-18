PSU’s Biro signs two-year, entry-level deal with Sabres

Coronavirus Response

Sports

by: Jack Wascher

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Add another Penn State hockey player officially inked to an NHL team.

Senior Brandon Biro agreed to a two-year, entry-level deal with the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday.

Biro joins the likes of Andrew Sturtz (Ottawa Senators), Casey Bailey (Toronto Maple Leafs), Eamon McAdam (New York Islanders), and Vince Pedrie (New York Rangers) who also inked NHL deals following their time at Penn State.

Earlier this season, Biro became the sixth different Nittany Lion to reach 100 career points and he leaves Penn State fourth on the all-time points list (116), third on the all-time assists list (75) and tied for eighth on the all-time goals list with 41 in 138 career games, tied for the sixth-most in program history.

