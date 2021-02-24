PSU Football hires former Purdue Co-Defensive Coordinator to same position

17 Oct 1998: Anthony Poindexter #3 of the Virginia Cavaliers gets ready to move during the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Grant Field in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia Tech defeated Virginia 41-38. Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran /Allsport

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State head coach James Franklin announced the hiring of Anthony Poindexter as the Nittany Lions co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach earlier today.

Poindexter joins the Nittany Lions after spending the last four seasons at Purdue holding the same position with the Boilermakers.

During his 18-year coaching career at the college level, Poindexter has made stops at Virginia, UConn and Purdue. He’s spent seven seasons as either a defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator. including three years as the defensive coordinator at UConn from 2014-2016.

Prior to coaching, Poindexter played college football at Virginia from 1995 to 1998 and earned All-American honors in 1997. He went on to play for the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns from 1999 to 2001, and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to be a part of the Penn State football program,” said Poindexter in Penn State’s press release.

“As long as I’ve played the game of football, I’ve been aware of the long-standing tradition and history of excellence here at Penn State. I look forward to being under the leadership and guidance of Coach Franklin.”

This is the second major shakeup to the Penn State staff since the start of the 2021 calendar year. Almost two months ago now, the Nittany Lions hired Mike Yurcich as their new offensive coordinator.