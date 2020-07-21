PSFCA Announces New High School Football All-Star Game

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association announced changes to the All-Star game format for Memorial Day Weekend 2021. Instead of one All-Star game in addition to the Big 33 game, there will now be two, one for Class A-AAA, and one for Class AAAA-AAAAAA.

“Looking over the analysis for the last several years, the majority of the players were from the big schools, which really didn’t give a lot of opportunities to the lower classification players,” said PSFCA President and Schuylkill Haven Head Football Coach, Mike Farr.

“How can we provide a better opportunity for small school players in the state of Pennsylvania? So, the executive team agreed to putting on an additional East/West game, where traditionally, the East/West game was basically supplemental to the Big 33 game,” Farr added.

In addition, the PFSCA will host combines should the high school football regular season be delayed or cancelled, providing an opportunity for local players to get looks from college coaches.

“We’re gonna try to put combines out there if there’s nothing available to the kids football-wise, and really make them professionally done. Anytime we put our name to something, we want it done right. So, we have a real good relationship with our college coaches, and it’s important that we follow the straight-line recruiting and have those college coaches talking to our high school coaches,” said PSFCA Executive Director, Garry Cathell.