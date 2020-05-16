Pro soccer resumes in Germany with games in second division

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Blood Saves Lives Telethon
Your Local Election Headquarters
I-Team
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Eyewitness To History
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Meet Congressman Matt Cartwright
Video
Meet the Candidates: Teddy Daniels
Video
Meet the Candidates: Mike Marsicano
Video
Community swimming pools making the call on whether to open for the season
Video
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Closing Sign Up
Severe Weather
Allergy Alert
Stefano’s Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Stefano at School
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Little League World Series
The Big Game
Black & Gold Today
NY Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
NFL Draft
Top Stories
SENIOR SHOUT-OUT: Nicholas Andrews, Forest City
Video
Top Stories
SENIOR SHOUT-OUT: TJ Kulak, Crestwood
Video
SENIOR SHOUT-OUT: Abby Korba, Hanover Area
Video
SENIOR SHOUT-OUT: Jared Piontkowski, Holy Redeemer
Video
SENIOR SHOUT-OUT: Trina Barcarola, Western Wayne
Video
PA Live
Pa Live! Business Sponsors
Pa Live! FAQ
Pa Live! Music
Pa Live! Kitchen
Top Stories
PAlive! PA Law (Business Interruption Insurance May 14, 2020
Video
Top Stories
PAlive! Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce May 14, 2020
Video
Top Stories
PAlive! Lehigh Valley Health Network May 14, 2020
Video
PAlive! Jacqueline Walters May 14, 2020
Video
PAlive! IBM Blockchain Services May 14, 2020
Video
PAlive! Times Leader May 14, 2020
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Pet of the Week
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
United Way Cares
Behind The Badge
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Stroke Month
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Buy Local
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch Live
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Nexstar Digital
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Pro soccer resumes in Germany with games in second division
Sports
Posted:
May 16, 2020 / 07:05 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 16, 2020 / 07:05 AM EDT
Pro soccer resumes in Germany with games in second division
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Pike County Commissioners issue statement regarding sheriff’s remarks
Video: Meteor caught on doorbell camera
Video
PA National Guard assists local nursing home
Video
The plan for reopening Pennsylvania
Video
Monroe County requesting fast track to ‘yellow phase’
Don't Miss
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Video
ShedRain
More Don't Miss
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Upload Photos & Videos
Tweets by wbrewyou