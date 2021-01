BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Patriot League announced, Friday, a 2021 spring football season for a half dozen programs, split into two three-team divisions, with the first games beginning Saturday, March 13.

Colgate, Fordham and Holy Cross will play in the North Division, while Bucknell, Lafayette and Lehigh comprise the South Division. Teams will play each divisional opponent once with two non-divisional games.