Pottsville boys, Jim Thorpe girls take home Schuylkill League titles

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BBB: Pottsville 52, Jim Thorpe 38

GBB: Jim Thorpe 48, North Schuylkill 36

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories