Pottsville Boys Basketball ended Blue Mountain’s undefeated season Monday, taking down the Eagles 61-51. The Crimson Tide were led by Derek Watkins with 19 points, and are now in sole possession of first place in Division 1 of the Schuylkill League. They take on North Schuylkill tomorrow looking to improve to 7-0 in league play.
Pottsville Boys Basketball Coming off Big Victory vs. Blue Mountain
by: Nick Zelaya
February 11 2024 06:30 pm
