Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Pittston Downs Hazleton Area for First Time since 2005

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HAZLETON, Pa. – Pittston 52, Hazleton Area 48

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos